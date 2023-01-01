Ovechkin registered a hat trick Saturday in a 9-2 win over Montreal.

It was his 30th career hattie. Ovechkin is just the sixth player in NHL history with 30 or more regular-season hat tricks. He joins Wayne Gretzky (50), Mario Lemieux (40), Mike Bossy (39), Brett Hull (33) and Phil Esposito (32). Ovechkin has six goals in his last four games and his 26 goals this season put him in a tie with Bo Horvat for third in the NHL.