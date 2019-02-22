Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 650th NHL goal
Ovechkin scored his 650th NHL goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
He sits 14th on the all-time goal list and is just six from tying Brendan Shanahan (656). The goal was classic Ovie -- he wired a one-timer from the left face-off circle on the power play. The goal extended Ovechkin's current goal streak to four games and five goals (six points).
