Ovechkin recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Ovechkin is four goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record, and he netted his 891th career goal -- and 38th of the campaign -- with a power-play tally late in the first period. It's a matter of when, not if, Ovechkin will break Gretzky's record, and it seems the veteran winger will aim to break the record at some point before the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Ovechkin is ending the regular season on a strong note, finding the twine in his last two appearances and in four of his last six. He has 12 goals in 19 games since the league resumed following the 4 Nations Tournament.