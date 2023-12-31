Ovechkin scored a goal on two shots, levied three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Ovechkin has scored twice over the last five games. That's not impressive in the scope of his career, but it's an improvement compared to the 14-game goal drought he endured from Nov. 22-Dec. 20. The 38-year-old winger is up to seven points with a minus-8 rating through 14 appearances in December. On the season, he's produced seven tallies, 21 points, 126 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-9 rating while maintaining a top-line role. His shot volume is still significant, but he has a career-low 5.6 shooting percentage. That's well below his average of 12.9 percent over his previous 18 seasons.