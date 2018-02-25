Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets pair of goals

Ovechkin recorded two goals, one of which was an empty-netter, and 11 shots on goal in a 5-1 victory over the Sabres on Saturday night.

With Evgeni Malkin scoring every night, Oveckin has to keep scoring to stay in front in the Richard Trophy race. He did just that with a pair of markers that gave him No. 37 and 38 on the season. If Ovechkin can hold off his Russian rival and the rest of the league, he will lead the NHL in goals for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. Ovechkin is also four goals shy of 600 in his career.