Ovechkin (lower body) remains day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin will miss a third straight contest Thursday, but he's still considered day-to-day, which suggests he may be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 35-year-old sniper will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's rematch with Pittsburgh.