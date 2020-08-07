Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet against the Flyers on Thursday and has no points in two games so far this postseason.
Ovie tied for the NHL lead with 48 goals in the regular season, but has been largely been invisible so far. Sure, there's not much to play for in the round robin, but the Caps need more from their captain. They have just three goals in two games.
