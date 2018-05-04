Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: No shots on goal

Ovechkin was unable to register a point against Pittsburgh during the 3-1 loss in Game 4 on Thursday.

Even more surprising than Ovechkin failing to record a point is the fact that he recorded zero shots on goal. The 2017-18 league leader in shots on goal (by 20) instead focused on the more physical aspect of his game, evident with his seven hits in the contest. With five goals over his last five games, it would be very surprising for him to have another playoff game with zero shots on goal.