Ovechkin (upper body) isn't expected to play Saturday against Florida, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Ovechkin was regarded as a game-time decision, but he didn't join the Capitals for the pregame warmups. He has 42 goals and 74 points in 72 contests this season. Ovechkin was hot before getting hurt, scoring six goals and 12 points over his last 10 outings.