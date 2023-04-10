Ovechkin (upper body) won't play Monday against the Islanders, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin will miss his second straight contest. He hasn't been ruled out yet for Washington's final two games of the 2022-23 campaign. Ovechkin has amassed 42 goals, 74 points, 290 shots on goal and 187 hits in 72 outings this year.