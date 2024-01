Ovechkin (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus Anaheim, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ovechkin will miss his third straight contest despite taking part in Tuesday's morning skate. The 38-year-old winger has accounted for eight goals, 27 points, 139 shots on net and 66 hits over 39 contests this campaign. His next chance to play will be Thursday against the Blues.