Ovechkin (undisclosed) was not included on Washington's protected-player list Sunday ahead of Wednesday's Expansion Draft.

It's common knowledge that Ovechkin, an unrestricted free agent come July 28, wishes to sign another deal with the Capitals and finish his storied career in D.C. The Kraken wouldn't be able to select the superstar without negotiating a new contract with him, anyway, so his being formally exposed to the draft basically serves to allow the Capitals to protect an additional player.