Ovechkin (upper body) did not partake in Tuesday's morning skate and remains day-to-day, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin appears poised to miss at least one game after sustaining the injury during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Sunday. Further updates on the 36-year-old winger are pending, but with Washington secure in a playoff spot, it's possible that Ovechkin may not return for the regular season.