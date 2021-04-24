Ovechkin (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Ovechkin will miss his fifth game of the season. He has registered 24 goals and 18 assists through 43 games this year. The superstar is considered day-to-day at this time, so he'll aim to return for Tuesday's rematch against the Islanders.
