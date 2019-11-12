Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Notches helper
Ovechkin tallied an assist and seven shots during Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
The helper brings Ovechkin to 13 goals and 23 points in 19 games. However, the Capitals captain has been lighting the lamp almost entirely on the road with his last home goal occurring on Oct. 16. Fantasy owners should expect some positive regression in the near future in this regard and he remains as safe a fantasy play as there is even at the tender age of 34.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Continues offensive dominance•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Turns in terrific performance•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Strikes twice Thursday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Point streak up to eight games•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pushes point streak to seven games•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Rakes in two more points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.