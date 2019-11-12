Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Notches helper

Ovechkin tallied an assist and seven shots during Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

The helper brings Ovechkin to 13 goals and 23 points in 19 games. However, the Capitals captain has been lighting the lamp almost entirely on the road with his last home goal occurring on Oct. 16. Fantasy owners should expect some positive regression in the near future in this regard and he remains as safe a fantasy play as there is even at the tender age of 34.