Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Notches pair of points in loss

Ovechkin scored a goal and had a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Nashville.

The Great Eight sits in sole possession of ninth place on the all-time goals list with 693. Ovechkin passed Steve Yzerman with his 35th marker of 2019-20 before drawing the secondary assist on Tom Wilson's power-play goal midway through the second period. Ultimately, Ovi and the Caps were outscored 2-0 over the game's final 20 minutes, but Washington's captain has scored nine goals in four games.