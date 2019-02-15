Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Notches two points Thursday
Ovechkin recorded a goal, a power-play assist and four shots during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Ovechkin continues to pace the NHL with 39 goals and has been heating up with two goals and nine points in seven games since the All Star break. Keep him rolling.
