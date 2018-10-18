Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Notches two power-play goals in OT win
Ovechkin scored two power-play goals on six shots while adding three hits, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.
He found twine behind Henrik Lundqvist twice in the second period, giving Ovechkin six goals and nine points in six games -- a stunning start to the season, even for one of the greatest snipers in NHL history. A large part of that production has been fueled by an unsustainable amount of ice time with the man advantage, however, as due to some undisciplined play by the opposition, Ovie is averaging more than six minutes of PP time a game so far.
