Ovechkin is considered day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, the team announced Monday.

Based on his classification, Ovechkin may have avoided a serious injury when he went awkwardly into the boards against Toronto on Sunday. While the 36-year-old winger hasn't been ruled out versus the Islanders on Tuesday, with the playoffs about a week away, the team will no doubt take a cautious approach to reinserting the world-class winger back into the lineup.