Ovechkin (lower body), as expected, won't be in the lineup versus Columbus on Tuesday.

Considering Ovechkin just returned to practice in a regular sweater Monday, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the team holding him out for one more preseason clash. He'll have two more opportunities to get into a preseason game before Opening Night against the Bruins on Oct. 8. All signs point to Ovechkin being cleared to play in the season opener.