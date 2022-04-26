Ovechkin (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Ovechkin was unlikely to play despite being deemed a game-time decision. The Capitals will undoubtedly be cautious with their superstar winger with less than a week before the playoffs start, so he should be considered questionable for Thursday's rematch versus the Islanders.
