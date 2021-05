Ovechkin (lower body) is on the ice for pregame warmups and appears set to play Tuesday against visiting Boston, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ovechkin is taking line rushes in his usual top-line spot with Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha. He's sat out seven of the last eight games, but it appears he's set to play with the No. 2 seed of the East Division still up for grabs.