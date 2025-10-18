Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Ovechkin got his first goal of the season, which is the 898th of his career in the regular season. The 40-year-old is up to four points, 14 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-5 rating across five appearances. Ovechkin is shooting just 7.1 percent early in the season, and while some regression from last year's 18.6 percent mark can be expected, he should settle in around the 13-15 percent range as he looks to add to his NHL goals record.