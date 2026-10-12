Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

The goal was Ovechkin's first tally of his final season. The 41-year-old winger saw a season-high 16:56 of ice time -- his minutes had been managed early on since he missed the preseason slate due to a lower-body injury. He's at two points, eight shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating over five appearances. While nominally still on the top line, the depth of the Capitals' offense will likely lead to Ovechkin seeing less ice time than usual in 2026-27.