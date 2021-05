Ovechkin scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to Boston in Game 3. He also had four hits and two PIM.

Anthony Mantha stole a puck below the Boston goal line and centered in front to Ovechkin, who buried it for his first goal of the series. The 35-year-old Ovechkin has totaled three points and 12 shots on goal through the first three games of the playoffs.