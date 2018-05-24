Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Opens scoring to claim Prince of Wales Trophy
Ovechkin scored 62 seconds into Game 7 and overcame the Eastern Conference hurdle for the first time, helping his team earn a 4-0 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Given a chance to reach his first Stanley Cup Finals, Ovechkin left nothing to chance. His goal put the Capitals in control and marked the fifth time he's found the scoresheet against the Lightning this postseason. The Capitals and fantasy owners will be hoping Ovechkin can replicate his Tampa performances in the Stanley Cup Finals, as all four of his goals in the Eastern finals came in each of the four games played at Amalie Arena.
