Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Opens scoring with 16th of year
Ovechkin scored a goal and had a team-leading five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Florida.
Ovechkin split a pair of defenders to break in alone and beat Sergei Bobrovsky, breaking a scoreless tie with just over two minutes left in the first period. It was his team-leading 16th goal of the season and his 25th point in 26 games. The 34-year-old shows no signs of slowing down despite averaging his most time on ice in a decade.
