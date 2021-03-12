Ovechkin scored a goal on a game-high seven shots Thursday in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia. He also added a pair of hits.

Ovechkin broke the ice 8:37 into the first period, jumping on a Philadelphia turnover in the offensive zone and hammering a blast past Brian Elliott. The 35-year-old went through a rather lengthy -- for him -- dry spell in the back half of February, but he seems to be heating up a little bit as of late, collecting three goals and 33 shots over his last six games. For the year, Ovechkin has nine goals and 11 assists through 22 games.