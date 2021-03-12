Ovechkin scored a goal on a game-high seven shots Thursday in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia. He also added a pair of hits.

Ovechkin broke the ice 8:37 into the first period, jumping on a Philadelphia turnover in the offensive zone and hammering a blast past Brian Elliott. The 35-year-old went through a rather lengthy -- for him -- dry spell in the back half of February, but he seems to be heating up a little bit as of late, collecting three goals and 33 shots over his last six games. For the year, Ovechkin has nine goals and 11 assists through 22 games.

More News