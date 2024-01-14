Ovechkin (lower body) will not play Sunday against the Rangers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Postreports.

Ovechkin will miss the back half of a home-and-home set with the Rangers as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury sustained during a 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Jan. 5. The 38-year-old has a chance to return Tuesday against the Ducks, so fantasy managers should check back for updates in the interim. Max Pacioretty is expected to fill in on the top line alongside Dylan Strome and T.J. Oshie in the interim.