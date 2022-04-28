Ovechkin (upper body) will not play Thursday against the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin took the morning skate and even participated in some line rushes in his usual spot, but the Capitals are electing to be cautious with their captain and leading scorer. The 36-year-old's availability for Friday's regular-season finale against the Rangers has yet to be determined, but it would not be surprising if the Capitals continued to play it safe with Ovechkin to maximize his chances of being available for Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.