Ovechkin (lower body) will not play Wednesday against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin returned for all of one shift before exiting Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers and the "Russian Machine" will be given more time to rest now that Washington has secured a postseason berth. The 35-year-old's availability for Friday's match against the Flyers remains uncertain, so fantasy managers should check for further updates in the interim.