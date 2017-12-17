Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Overtime hero against Ducks

Ovechkin assisted on the game-tying goal and later scored in overtime Saturday against the Ducks.

It was a beautiful overtime winner from Ovechkin, who rushed up the ice and beat John Gibson with a laser. This marks the second straight multi-point game for the veteran forward, who now has 23 goals and 37 points in 34 games. Ovechkin is a fantasy monster and his clutch ability was on full display Saturday.