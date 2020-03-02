Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Paces offense with three points

Ovechkin scored a pair of goals and dished an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

The first of Ovechkin's two tallies came on the power play. The Russian winger is up to 45 goals, 63 points, 298 shots and 170 hits through 64 games this season. He's on pace to reach 50 scores for the ninth time in his career despite a somewhat diminished overall stat line.