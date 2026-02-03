Ovechkin picked up an assist Monday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders.

It was Ovechkin's 1,670th point with the Capitals. With it, he passed Wayne Gretzky (1,669 points with the Oilers) for the fifth-most points with a single franchise in NHL history. Ovie has points in three of his last four games (one goal, two assists) and seven, including two goals, in his last 12 games). At this point of the season, Ovechkin is on pace for another 30-goal season. If he gets there, he will have put up that total in every season, except the pandemic-shortened year, that he has played (21 campaigns).