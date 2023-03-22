Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Ovechkin opened the scoring Tuesday when his pass deflected off a defenseman's stick and into the back of the net. It's the 13th time Ovechkin has reached the 40-goal mark in his career, surpassing the record he'd previously shared with Wayne Gretzky. The 37-year-old Ovechkin has been on fire of late, tallying 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in his last 11 contests. He's up to 69 points through 65 games this season.
