Ovechkin notched goal No. 716 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

It was a patented Ovie power-play wrister from the left circle that beat Carter Hart short side. The goal moved him one from tying Phil Esposito for sixth in NHL history. And he's now just two points from 1,300 -- he'll be just the 35th NHLer to reach that total when he gets there. Ovechkin has three goals in his last four games and 10 on the season, and seems to be picking up the pace now that he's healthy.