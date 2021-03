Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots in a 3-1 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Ovechkin deposited a cross-ice feed from T.J. Oshie late in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. It was the eighth goal of the season for Ovechkin and the 714th of his illustrious career. The 35-year-old is not lighting the lamp at his typical pace this year, but he's still producing at nearly a point-per-game clip with 18 points in 20 contests.