Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Picks up helper Thursday

Ovechkin delivered an assist and three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

The "Great 8" now has 10 goals and 12 points in the first 10 games of 2017-18. Despite the glowing totals, he has just two points and a minus-8 rating over his last five outings. Ovi's still a reliable multi-category performer and should break out of this slump in short order, so keep playing him as you normally would.