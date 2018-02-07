Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Picks up two helpers in Tuesday's win

Ovechkin notched two assists while adding eight shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's his third multi-point outing in his last five games, although he was held off the scoresheet in the other two. Ovechkin is on pace to put last season's relative slump behind him, and the 32-year-old now has 32 goals and 58 points in 53 games.