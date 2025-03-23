Ovechkin dished out two assists and fired five shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 win against the Panthers.

While Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal record has been at the forefront of the NHL, it's easy to forget the strong impact he can make as a playmaker. Ovechkin's two helpers were on goals scored across a five-minute span early in the second period. The 39-year-old superstar is up to 24 assists, 59 points and 200 shots on goal in just 54 appearances this season. He should finish the campaign above a point-per-game pace after missing time with a broken fibula. Ovechkin has 25 points over the last 20 games and will remain highly motivated down the stretch as he chases Gretzky's goal record, which should help Ovechkin produce plenty of fantasy value.