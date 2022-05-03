Ovechkin (upper body) will be in the lineup for Game 1 against the Panthers on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ovechkin returns to action after missing the final three regular-season contests of the year due to his upper-body injury. On the year, the world-class winger racked up 50 goals, hitting that mark for the ninth time in his storied NHL career. One of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Ovechkin should continue to provide elite-level fantasy production now that he is cleared to play.