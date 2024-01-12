Ovechkin (lower body) is considered "touch and go" according to coach Spencer Carbery against the Rangers on Saturday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin was a game-time decision against Seattle on Thursday but still managed to suit up, logging 16:40 of ice time on his way to a sixth straight game with a point. The world-class winger is clearly playing through something right now and with a back-to-back versus the Rangers on Saturday and Sunday, it could make sense for the Caps to rest Ovechkin for one of those two games.