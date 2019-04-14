Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Plays provider in win

Ovechkin racked up two assists, four shots and seven hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.

With three points and 13 hits through two games, Ovechkin is contributing in multiple ways as the Capitals move ahead 2-0 in the series. He had 89 points in 81 appearances this season, including 51 goals. Much of the Capitals' offense flows through the Russian winger, who is capable of reaping big rewards for fantasy owners.