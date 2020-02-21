Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pockets No. 699
Ovechkin scored a goal on six shots while tallying three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.
Ovechkin snapped his five-game scoring drought with a first-period tally Thursday, giving him 41 goals this season and 699 for his career. The 6-foot-3 winger has averaged 5.5 shots on goal over the last six games as he continues to chase down his latest milestone. He'll get another crack No. 700 in New Jersey on Saturday.
