Ovechkin recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

In what could be his final NHL game, Ovechkin helped set up Jakob Chychrun for the game-winning goal late in the third period. The 40-year-old Ovechkin has yet to decide whether he'll return in 2026-27. However, he proved he is still capable of making a significant contributions, wrapping up the season with 32 goals and 64 points while playing all 82 games for the Capitals.