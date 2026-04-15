Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pockets PP assist in season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ovechkin recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
In what could be his final NHL game, Ovechkin helped set up Jakob Chychrun for the game-winning goal late in the third period. The 40-year-old Ovechkin has yet to decide whether he'll return in 2026-27. However, he proved he is still capable of making a significant contributions, wrapping up the season with 32 goals and 64 points while playing all 82 games for the Capitals.
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