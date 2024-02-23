Ovechkin picked up an assist Thursday in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.
The point extended his point streak to 10 games (14 points; eight goals, six assists). Ovechkin's goal pace has indeed dropped this season, but he does have 42 points in 52 games, and is helping his team in different ways than in seasons past.
