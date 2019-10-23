Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Point streak up to eight games
Ovechkin netted a goal, supplied an assist and fired five shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Just 10 seconds after Austin Czarnik tied the game for the Flames in the second period, Ovechkin buried his seventh goal of the year to restore the lead. The Russian superstar is up to 12 points, 50 shots and 30 hits in 11 games this season.
