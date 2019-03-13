Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Posts 1200th career point Tuesday
Ovechkin recorded an assist, five shots and eight hits during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
The helper was the 547th of his NHL career, pushing him to the 1,200-point mark in just 1072 games in his 14th season with the Capitals. With 46 goals and 78 points in 69 games, the 33-year-old winger is among the elite fantasy performers once again in 2018-19.
