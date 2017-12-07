Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Posts four points in win
Ovechkin had a goal and three helpers in a 6-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday.
What more can Ovechkin do for either the Capitals or fantasy owners at this point? He was already putting up huge totals in the goals department, and now he's racked up four assists in his past two games. Put simply, if you're fortunate enough to have him on your roster, you're a very happy owner.
