Ovechkin notched two assists and three shots in the Capitals' 4-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.
The Great Eight assisted on both Capital goals Tuesday, picking up the primary assist on Martin Fehervary's opening goal. His point streak is now up to three games with four points in that span. On the season, Ovechkin has 30 goals and 52 points in 47 games.
